Decision made on Third Test venue

4 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Decision made on Third Test venue

Melbourne won’t host the Third Test between Australia and India.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the match will go ahead as planned at the Sydney Cricket Ground, despite the recent outbreak of coronavirus in NSW.

There was also concern about the Fourth Test, to be played in Queensland, being impacted by the decision to keep the game in NSW.

Cricket Australia said the decision was made after health advice from the NSW government.

Broadcast staff have been given exemptions to cross the border from NSW to Queensland in between Tests, but players will be forced to comply with stricter quarantine regulations.

The Third Test begins on January 7.

