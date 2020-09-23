Decision to send volunteers away from search ‘doesn’t add up’
Anger and frustration has reached tipping point after volunteers were turned away from helping search for a missing boy with autism in the Yarra Ranges.
Tragically, William Wall has since been found dead at Yarra Junction.
The shadow minister for police says it’s ridiculous.
“It just doesn’t add up,” David Southwick told Tom Elliott.
“We should be using everyone in our powers to help find this young boy.”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive