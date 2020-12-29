Decision yet to be made on who will host the Third Test

A decision is yet to be made about the SCG hosting the New Year’s Test amid the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The Queensland government is putting the pressure on for the Third Test to be moved to the MCG, to ensure the fourth Test can be played at the Gabba safely.

MCC boss Stuart Fox told 3AW Breakfast they were expecting to know today whether the MCG would host back-to-back Test matches.

Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd said it was a “terrific occasion” and he was hopeful the SCG would host it.

“[Cricket Australia] are still thinking about their decision, they are giving it deep consideration,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott.

“As you’d understand its a pretty complicated matter, there’s a lot of issues to sort through.

“It’s our biggest event in Sydney for sport in any year, particularly when you are playing India.

“After a difficult year, we hope our fans and members get the Test they deserve.”

Shane McInnes said he wondered if players would be prepared to quarantine again ahead of the Test match at the Gabba.

“I wonder if the quarantining of players is ultimately going to be the sticking point,” he said.

“The Queensland government has this afternoon said, if that Sydney Test goes ahead, players would be required to do 14 days of quarantine in Queensland however during which time, they could practise and still play the match at the Gabba.”

