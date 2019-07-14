Dee’s Footy Manager says a ‘failed pre-season’ compromised their performance

Melbourne’s Footy Manager says the Dees have looked “very deeply” into their failed pre-season and are confident they can improve.

The Demons currently sit 17th the on the ladder, a far fall after reaching the preliminary final last year.

Josh Mahoney told 3AW Football that a compromised pre-season has taken its toll this year.

“It’s been a tough year for us, we just haven’t gathered any momentum at all,” said Mahoney

“It’s been well documented the pre-season we had with operations, and, what you lose out of that is cohesion with your midfield and forwards.

“In the end there’s been games where we have played some good footy, but we just haven’t maximised our chances.

“Our high performance manager is leaving and we think off the back of that there’s going to be a lot of big changes.”

