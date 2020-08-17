Denis Walter shares his favourite recipe for Korean BBQ Pork!
3AW Nights presenter Denis Walter is the latest 3AW personality to share his favourite recipe with Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive!
Korean BBQ Pork by Ben O’Donoghue
What you’ll need
A piece of pork belly. Remove the skin and cut into 6 x 5cm thick slices.
Marinade
- 2 onions.
- 5 cloves of garlic.
- 2cm of ginger (finely chopped).
- 250ml Korean Chilli Paste (Kochujang) – 2 versions of this hot and very hot.
- 4 Tbs sugar.
- 2 Tb soy sauce.
- 60 ml. sesame oil.
- 1 tsp. cracked black pepper.
Method
Puree marinade ingredients and rub on pork.
Marinate 5 hours minimum or overnight.
Remove pork from fridge and bring to room temperature.
Barbecue should be set to medium high for direct grilling.
Cook pork for 10 minutes each side.
Slice pork and serve immediately with lettuce leaves and Kimchi (optional).
Click PLAY below to hear Denis explain!