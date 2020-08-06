Tom Elliott’s recipe for flathead skewers on the barbie!
A discussion about Victoria’s seafood stocks during lockdown led to Tom Elliott sharing his own special recipe on 3AW Drive!
“Flatties used to be known as the rats of the bay, but I reckon the humble Port Phillip Bay flathead is the best eating fish you can have,” Tom Elliott said.
He shared his flathead recipe and it’s fair to say plenty of you were keen on it!
TOM ELLIOTT’S RECIPE!
- slice flathead fillets into strips.
- marinate the fish in soy sauce, coriander, a tiny bit of olive oil and pepper (and chilli, if you like).
- put the fish strips on wooden skewers.
- make two “ridges” with tin foil and place parallel on the BBQ so the fish doesn’t stick to the BBQ.
- cook.
- eat!
It’s that simple!
