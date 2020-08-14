Shane McInnes shares his lean mean turkey meatloaf recipe!

3AW Football’s Shane McInnes is the latest personality to share his favourite recipe with Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive!

INGREDIENTS

1 egg

1 Granny Smith Apple (grated)

1 small brown onion (grated)

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

Garlic

Parsley

Thyme

Tarragon

500g turkey mince

3 tablespoons of Cranberry jelly

DIRECTIONS

Lightly grease and line a loaf tin with baking paper and pre-heat oven to 180 degrees. In a medium size bowl, lightly beat an egg and grate in the apple and the onion, add the breadcrumbs, add a shake of garlic, thyme and tarragon (I just use dried herbs out of the cupboard – doesn’t need to be fresh). Add in the turkey mince and mix together with your hands until well combined. Press the mixture into the loaf tin. Melt the cranberry jelly in the microwave (about 45 secs) and drizzle it over the top of the loaf. Bake in the oven for 50-60 mins or until cooked through.

Serve with some extra cranberry jelly.

Great with mash or roast potatoes and veg and even better on toasted sandwiches for lunch next day!

Turkey mince is nice and lean, it’s usually on special if you buy 2 packs and can be easier to find than beef mince.

