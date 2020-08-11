3AW
Dee Dee Dunleavy’s recipe for butterscotch pudding!

3 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Recipe

Tom Elliott has been getting a recipe from a 3AW personality for the past few days after his own flathead skewer recipe captured plenty of interest online!

Tuesday’s edition? A Butterscotch Pudding, from none other than 3AW Afternoons host Dee Dee Dunleavy.

DEE DEE’S BUTTERSCOTCH PUDDING RECIPE

  • Combine 1 cup SR flour, a pinch of salt, and 3/4 cup sugar in a bowl.
  • In another small bowl melt 60g (2 oz) butter in the microwave. Add 1/2 c milk. Stir  into the flour mixture, and pour the batter into an ovenproof dish.
  • In a heatproof jug combine 2 tblspns Golden Syrup, 30g (1 oz) butter and 1 1/2 c boiling water.  When the butter has melted, gently pour this liquid over the batter.
  • Don’t panic. It looks like a swamp at this stage.  Carefully lift it into a moderate over (about 180 degs) and bake for approx 30 mins.
  • Serve with cream or ice-cream.
Tom Elliott
