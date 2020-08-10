3AW
Another recipe! Denis O’Kane reckons you should give this Beef Satay a whirl

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott shared his recipe for flathead skewers last week and it’s fair to say it opened a pandora’s box at 3AW.

There’s now recipes coming from everywhere!

3AW newsreader Tony Tardio shared his recipe for osso bucco last Friday, and today, Denis O’Kane shared his for beef satay!

 

