Russel Howcroft shares his recipe for a ‘classic’ pizza!

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

New Breakfast co-host Russel Howcroft is the latest 3AW personality to share a recipe with Tom Elliott and his listeners on 3AW Drive!

It’s a classic pizza.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED…

  • 500 grams plain flour.
  • 280 ml water (make sure its warm, not hot)
  • 20 ml olive oil.
  • 1.5 teaspoons of salt.
  • 1.5 teaspoons of dry yeast.
  • tomato paste.
  • cheese.
  • (and whatever other toppings you like!)

Click PLAY below to hear him explain how it’s done!

Tom Elliott
FoodLifestyleNews
