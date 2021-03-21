3AW
Deputy Chief Medical Officer’s message to Australians who can’t find a GP with COVID-19 doses

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer says there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses or trained staff to administer them.

While more than six million Australians today become eligible to receive the jab, the rollout is beginning slowly, with just over 1000 general practices administering the jab this week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd has told Australians who can’t find a GP with doses of the vaccine to “be patient”.

“If you can’t find a site locally where you can make a booking, just wait three or four weeks and then contact again,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s going to be plenty of doses of the vaccine available to people over the coming weeks and months.

“We need to do this in an orderly manner.”

CSL’s locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by Australia’s medical regulator, and is set to begin rolling out this week.

Professor Kidd said he “can’t speculate” on how many doses of AstraZeneca vaccine CSL has waiting to roll out.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

