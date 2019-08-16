Desperate Demons out to snap losing streak against struggling Swans

You wouldn’t have tipped it at the start of the season, but Melbourne and Sydney will do battle in a bottom-four clash tonight.

The Demons and Swans have both endured surprisingly shocking seasons.

Neither club has won a game since the start of July!

This is their chance to boost morale!

Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Bruce Eva, Dwayne Russell, Mick Warner and Tom Morris will bring you all the action from the MCG tonight.

The team caught up with Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin pre-game.

Sydney chief Tom Harley also dropped by for a chat, where he responded to the latest abuse directed at AFL legend Adam Goodes from fans.

