Devon Smith’s season is likely over.

The Essendon star needs knee surgery.

The reigning best-and-fairest winner was told on Monday night.

Essendon coach John Worsfold said Smith was battling an “acute injury” in his knee, as well as a long-standing issue with his PCL.

“We’ll just wait for clarity are they going to fix both at the same time,” Worsfold explained.

“That sounds like it’s the way it will go.”