‘Disappointed’ Essendon confirms Adam Saad trade request
A “disappointed” Essendon has confirmed Adam Saad has requested a trade to Carlton.
The 26-year-old told the Bombers on Tuesday morning he wanted a move to the Blues.
“We put forward a significant offer to Adam and we are disappointed in his decision to pursue a playing future elsewhere,” Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro said in a statement.
Dodoro stressed Saad was “not a free agent” and the Blues would need to provide the Bombers with “compelling compensation” to get a deal done.
Saad finished third in Essendon’s best and fairest this season.