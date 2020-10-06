3AW
‘Disappointed’ Essendon confirms Adam Saad trade request

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

A “disappointed” Essendon has confirmed Adam Saad has requested a trade to Carlton.

The 26-year-old told the Bombers on Tuesday morning he wanted a move to the Blues.

“We put forward a significant offer to Adam and we are disappointed in his decision to pursue a playing future elsewhere,” Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro said in a statement.

Dodoro stressed Saad was “not a free agent” and the Blues would need to provide the Bombers with “compelling compensation” to get a deal done.

Saad finished third in Essendon’s best and fairest this season.

