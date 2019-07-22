3AW
‘Disgraceful’: Brisbane takes action against Lions fan over racist comment

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Brisbane has taken action against a fan who posted a racist comment about Lions forward Allen Christensen in a supporter group on Facebook.

The man, who identifies as a Brisbane fan, is not a member of the club.

But the Lions won’t let him become one in the future, unless he participates in “appropriate cultural awareness training”.

Brisbane Lions Chairman Andrew Wellington said the comment was “disgraceful”.

Christensen said he was “disappointed” by what had been written by the fan.

