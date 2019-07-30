‘Dissension in the ranks’: Caroline Wilson says Don Pyke is ‘on the nose’ within Adelaide playing group

Caroline Wilson says there are “huge problems” at Adelaide and coach Don Pyke is “on the nose” within the playing group.

And she says some of those players would love David Teague back at the club.

Teague, who has been a sensation as Carlton’s interim coach, was an assistant at Adelaide from 2014 to 2017.

“Don’t think that Carlton is the only football club who is interested in David Teague,” Caroline Wilson said on 3AW.

“Don Pyke is on the nose. I’m sorry, but he is.

“He may well be there (next season) but I’m telling you, these players have done it before with a coach, we saw it with Brenton Sanderson.

“The players loved Don Pyke early doors, they don’t love him now.

“They’re not happy with a few of their coaching group.

“They’re as flat as a tack, there’s dissension in the ranks and I don’t care what anybody says, there is still so much residual damage from that camp.

“There are huge problems at Adelaide.

“David Teague left Adelaide at the end of 2017, the players loved him – you saw the way they all greeted him at the MCG on Saturday when Carlton played Adelaide.

“I’m not saying the club will capitulate to the players again, but they’ve got a very big problem there.”

