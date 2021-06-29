3AW
  Doctor decodes confusing AstraZeneca jab..

Doctor decodes confusing AstraZeneca jab advice

8 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Doctor decodes confusing AstraZeneca jab advice

There’s confusion over who should and should not receive AstraZeneca, with the Australian Medical Association urging people under 60 to wait for Pfizer if possible.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday night that any adult who wants AstraZeneca can have it, after consultation with their GP.

Altona GP and former president of the AMA, Dr Mukesh Haikerwal, says the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) guidelines already permitted AstraZeneca for adults of all ages who wanted the jab.

“You’ve always been able to do this but if you did it previously you’re feeling very exposed,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“I had a young woman that I vaccinated on Monday who was in her 30s … if they’re comfortable to do that … you can do it.”

Dr Haikerwal says no-fault indemnity for the vaccines, which Mr Morrison announced on Monday evening, will make it much easier for doctors to vaccinate according to the ATAGI guidelines.

“If something went wrong you would be looked after as a patient,” he said.

“For the vaccinator who has done the right thing, gone through the guidance … by doing that they are no longer liable.”

But no-fault indemnity for COVID-19 vaccines has not yet come into force.

“When it does, the expectation is people will then have the ability to ask ‘What’s the right move for me?’,” Dr Haikerwal said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Haikerwal’s thoughts on the vaccine rollout changes

