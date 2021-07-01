Sick as a dog: ‘Very severe’ pup gastro outbreak spreading in Melbourne’s east

A “very severe” gastroenteritis outbreak is spreading among dogs in Melbourne’s inner-east.

More than 100 dogs have been struck down by the nasty disease in just three weeks.

Veterinarian and general manager of ZamiPet, Dr Andrew McKay, says pets who contract the bug can get “very sick, very, very quickly”.

“There’s been a park in Richmond that it sounds like it has centered around,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s very contagious.

“They’ll start off potentially with a bit of vomiting and just a little bit flat and then that may get worse, and worse, and worse.”

The outbreak is believed to have emerged at Citizens Park in Richmond.

Dr McKay says anyone whose dog is showing symptoms should be kept at home.

“The way to help prevent the spread is certainly keeping sick dogs at home and not allowing them to go to the park,” he said.

