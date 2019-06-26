Dogs captain Easton Wood wants players to consider a pay cut to stop gambling ads

The Western Bulldogs captain says he’s prepared to take a pay cut if that’s what it takes for the AFL to sever its relationship with gambling companies.

Easton Wood, one of six current AFL players on the players’ association board, has often spoken out about what he considers an over-saturation of gambling in the game.

He did that again last night when he told Fox Footy’s On The Mark that he will be raising the issue with players in the lead up to the 2021 collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

“I’d happily take less, philosophically, if that’s what it’s going to take to do the right thing and do what’s best for the code and kids coming through,” Wood said.

“But whether or not the AFL playing cohort that we represent on the board with the PA, whether that’s their opinion, I’m not sure that it is.

“So that would be a difficult one and it’s a conversation to have.

“It’s definitely something I’ll be raising though.”

The cost of gambling revenue shared by all players would likely have very little impact on individual player wages.

Gambling is back on the agenda after Collingwood footballer Jaidyn Stephenson, 20, laid $36 worth of bets on himself and teammates.