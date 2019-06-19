Jaidyn Stephenson cops massive suspension and hefty fine over footy bets

Rising Star Jaidyn Stephenson will miss the rest of the home and away season after he was found guilty of betting on footy.

He was handed a massive 22-game penalty and $20,000 fine after he was found to have placed three “multi bets” on several Collingwood-related outcomes.

The bets totalled $36.

The Magpie young gun self-reported to the AFL on May 19, leading to 12 of the 22 games being suspended for the rest of his career.

In total, he will miss 10 games of football.

He will be able to play finals, should Collingwood make it as expected.

All of his bets were unsuccessful.

Stephenson says it was an “incredibly stupid thing” to do and issued an unreserved apology.

“I’m embarrassed that I’ve let myself, my family, my teammates and our loyal fans down and I’m devastated that I won’t be able to pull on a Collingwood jumper for the next 10 weeks,” he said.

“I can’t change the past, but what’s most important is what I do next.”