Don Scott opens up about reported feud with Hawthorn Jeff Kennett over ‘Legend’ status

Hawthorn icon Don Scott has opened up on his reported spat with Jeff Kennett over his elevation to Legend status with the Hawks.

Scott was told he’d become the ninth legend of the club, alongside John Kennedy Snr, Graham Arthur, Leigh Matthews, David Parkin, Peter Hudson, Jason Dunstall and Peter Knights.

But he had to accept it at the Hawks annual general meeting, which didn’t wash with the eccentric star of the 1970s.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable – I was talked into it – I didn’t feel comfortable accepting it in the first place,” Scott told Sportsday.

“I really don’t believe in these type of accolades and I’ve been consistent for 40 years.”

