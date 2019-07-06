Dons beat Swans in Saturday afternoon MCG thriller

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Matthew Lloyd and Jacqui Reed

FULL TIME

Essendon have beaten the Swans by 10 points in front of over 60,000 at the MCG.

In a tight struggle all day, the Bombers’ last-quarter surge proved too much for Sydney.

Heroics from Josh Kennedy (35 touches) and Isaac Heeney (33 touches) weren’t enough as the Bombers jumped into the eight.

HALF TIME

It’s the Bombers who have made the early running in this one, taking a five-point lead into half time.

In a see-sawing affair, the Swans enjoyed a dominant period during the season quarter after the Dons started the game the stronger of the two sides.

Isaac Heeney’s amassed a whopping 21 touches.

LATE CHANGE

Essendon have made a massive late change, with captain Dyson Heppell succumbing to a foot problem.

Kyle Langford replaces him in the side.

PREVIEW

The equation for Essendon is simple if they want to play finals – win today and keep winning.

In what is the first match between the Bombers and Swans at the MCG since 2004, the importance of today’s game can’t be understated as both teams look to make up enough wins to sneak into the bottom part of the eight.

While Essendon have split their 14 games at 7-7 so far this season, Sydney are even further back with six wins so far this year.

So who will prevail on a picture-perfect sunny day at the MCG?

Make sure you join the 3AW Football team from midday for all the action!

