‘Don’t wait, vaccinate!’: The new jingle encouraging Australians to get the COVID-19 jab

The advertising expert who came up with the #WhatWeNeedToDo song championed by Neil Mitchell last year has written another jingle as Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

Michael Burrows from Brand Music says he was feeling “frustrated” by sluggish vaccine uptake, so he decided to do something about it.

“It’s my way … to change behaviour,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The jingle has been met by mixed reception from the 3AW audience, but Mr Burrows says that’s the nature of music.

“You’re never going to please everyone!,” he said.

Press PLAY below to listen to the ‘Don’t wait, vaccinate!’ song