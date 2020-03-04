Dr Peter Larkins explains why coronavirus could cause AFL chaos

The AFL season could be thrown into chaos should coronavirus hit the league’s playing ranks, warns Dr Peter Larkins.

While careful not to “jump at shadows”, the leading sports medico told 3AW the AFL would undoubtedly be preparing for that scenario, whether it was unlikely or not.

Dr Larkins said the government requirements attached to the illness meant an entire club could be forced off the field for a fortnight.

“The issue with the coronavirus is the requirement to quarantine anybody who’s been in contact for a 14-day period,” he explained on Sportsday.

“So a club would virtually be put in quarantine and not be able to play.”

