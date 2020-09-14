Drivers warned as new cameras detect ‘remarkable’ motorist behaviour

Victoria Police admits it’s discovered some “quite remarkable” behaviour from drivers during a trial of new cameras capable of detecting distracted drivers.

Disturbingly, it found 1 in 50 drivers were using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy told Neil Mitchell the technology was an exciting development for road safety.

Because it’s a trial, the 4000 motorists nabbed in the past four weeks by the two cameras won’t be fined.

“I’ve seen people sitting there with a dog in their lap, I’ve seen people sitting there with a dog and phone in their lap, I’ve seen people using two phones while driving,” Libby Murphy told 3AW.

“Some of the behaviour is absolutely quite remarkable.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings