Drivers warned as new cameras detect ‘remarkable’ motorist behaviour

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria Police admits it’s discovered some “quite remarkable” behaviour from drivers during a trial of new cameras capable of detecting distracted drivers.

Disturbingly, it found 1 in 50 drivers were using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy told Neil Mitchell the technology was an exciting development for road safety.

Because it’s a trial, the 4000 motorists nabbed in the past four weeks by the two cameras won’t be fined.

“I’ve seen people sitting there with a dog in their lap, I’ve seen people sitting there with a dog and phone in their lap, I’ve seen people using two phones while driving,” Libby Murphy told 3AW.

“Some of the behaviour is absolutely quite remarkable.”

Neil Mitchell
News
