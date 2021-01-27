Melbourne eyesore: CBD street ‘looks like a tip’

Dumped rubbish is an increasing problem in Melbourne.

Neil Mitchell yesterday revealed there was a 43 per cent increase in dumped rubbish complaints last year, compared to the previous year.

Today, a listener has tipped him off to a major eyesore in the CBD.

Rubbish has been dumped on Russel Street and left there for several days.

There are seven soiled mattresses, eight couches, desk chairs, barbecue equipment, computers, and garbage bags among the dumped rubbish.

3AW Mornings producer Michael Hilder says it’s “attracting an audience”.

“It is obstructing the footpath,” he said.

“When there are cars driving eastbound on La Trobe Street you see lots of people rubber-necking.”

He spoke to someone from a nearby student accommodation building, who believed it was a hard rubbish collection which was added to during the night.

“It looks like a tip,” Neil Mitchell said.

“This is the road that leads to the magnificent Lygon Street, a tourist spot. Leaving the junk there says to anybody that Melbourne can’t get its act together!”

