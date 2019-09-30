Dustin Martin claims second Gary Ayres Award

Dustin Martin has won another award.

The Richmond star has collected the Gary Ayres Award for the second time after he was voted the best player in the finals series.

Martin won the award in 2017, too.

He scored a perfect 10 votes in Saturday’s grand final, as voted by coaches Damien Hardwick and Leon Cameron.

19 votes: Dustin Martin (Richmond)

13 votes: Tim Taranto (GWS)

12 votes: Bachar Houli (Richmond)

11 votes: Joel Selwood (Geelong)

10 votes: Jamie Cripps (West Coast), Toby Greene (GWS), Jeremy Howe (Collingwood) and Stefan Martin (Brisbane)