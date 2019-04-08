Dustin Martin should be fined by AFL over controversial gesture, says Tony Jones

Tony Jones expects Dustin Martin to be fined by the AFL over his middle finger salute and snorting gesture during Saturday’s loss to GWS.

The Richmond star was captured on camera giving “the bird” before placing a finger on his nose in a sledge supposedly directed at Shane Mumford.

The Giants ruckman missed the first two games of the season after a video emerged of him snorting a white powder.

TJ said he expected the AFL to be unhappy about it.

“I just reckon there will be kids running around on the weekend replicating that gesture,” he said.

Sam Mitchell was not punished when he directed an injecting motion at Essendon players following the supplements saga.

“He should have been,” TJ said.

“The problem with the AFL is that they are consistently inconsistent.”

