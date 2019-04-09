Dustin Martin successful at AFL Tribunal

Dustin Martin has had his suspension downgraded at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The star midfielder opted to challenge the two-game ban handed to him by MRO Michael Christian on Monday night.

And he was successful in having his suspension cut to one game, with the jury deliberating for 14 minutes before handing down their verdict.

The 27-year-old will only miss his side’s upcoming match against Port Adelaide.

Richmond now face the prospect of being without Alex Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin for the first time since 2008.