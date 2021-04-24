Dustin Martin’s manager shares more about the media-shy star’s journey
Richmond’s Dustin Martin is playing his 250th game on Saturday night at the MCG.
The reigning premiers are taking on Melbourne in a blockbuster clash.
Ralph Carr, Manager of Dustin Martin, told 3AW Football more about the media-shy star.
The team spoke to Carr about:
- How their relationship first started
- How close Martin was to sign for North Melbourne and what made him choose Richmond instead
- What drives Martin and makes him tick
- Serena William and Martin’s friendship
- Out of contract Shai Bolton and where his contract talks are at
Image: Getty/Darrian Traynor/ Stringer