Dustin Martin’s manager shares more about the media-shy star’s journey

Richmond’s Dustin Martin is playing his 250th game on Saturday night at the MCG.

The reigning premiers are taking on Melbourne in a blockbuster clash.

Ralph Carr, Manager of Dustin Martin, told 3AW Football more about the media-shy star.

The team spoke to Carr about:

How their relationship first started

How close Martin was to sign for North Melbourne and what made him choose Richmond instead

What drives Martin and makes him tick

Serena William and Martin’s friendship

Out of contract Shai Bolton and where his contract talks are at

Image: Getty/Darrian Traynor/ Stringer