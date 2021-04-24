3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dustin Martin’s manager shares more about the media-shy star’s journey

6 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for Dustin Martin’s manager shares more about the media-shy star’s journey

Richmond’s Dustin Martin is playing his 250th game on Saturday night at the MCG.

The reigning premiers are taking on Melbourne in a blockbuster clash.

Ralph Carr, Manager of Dustin Martin, told 3AW Football more about the media-shy star.

The team spoke to Carr about:

  • How their relationship first started
  • How close Martin was to sign for North Melbourne and what made him choose Richmond instead
  • What drives Martin and makes him tick
  • Serena William and Martin’s friendship
  • Out of contract Shai Bolton and where his contract talks are at

Press PLAY for the whole interview 

Image: Getty/Darrian Traynor/ Stringer

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332