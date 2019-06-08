Dwayne Russell’s big call on the future of footy in Tasmania

Dwayne Russell says an AFL team in Tasmania may not be far away.

While North Melbourne and Hawthorn will continue to play home games in Hobart and Launceston in the coming years, a standalone Tasmanian side could be less than 10 years away from becoming a reality.

“I think we’re locked in to getting a team from Tassie, I think they’re definitely going to be in from reading the tea leaves,” Dwayne said on 3AW Football.

“(It could be) in 2026, I think we’ll get a Tassie team and it’ll wear the green traditional Tassie state jumper with the map on the front.

“They’ll be called the Tassie Devils.

“In my estimation, it’ll either be 2026 or I reckon they might try and re-brand a Gold Coast Suns or North Melbourne into heading down there.

“I still think there’s a lot of people in the AFL who want it to stay an 18-team competition rather than a 20-team competition.”

