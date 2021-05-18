3AW
Echo Taskforce boss confirms Sly WAS rescued after driving car ‘over a cliff’

38 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Echo Taskforce boss confirms Sly WAS rescued after driving car ‘over a cliff’

Last week, John ‘Sly’ Silvester came to Ross and Russel with a story which seemed a bit too far fetched to be true

He said he had got lost on his way to a meeting with the Victoria Police Echo Taskforce, and accidentally drove his car “effectively over a cliff”.

Then the Echo Taskforce rescued him.

Ross was particularly sceptical about Sly’s story, so today, the veteran crime reporter got head of the Echo Taskforce, Graham Banks, on air to confirm his story.

“I did get a call from your good self to let me know your car had come to grief at, I think you did say a clifftop, near the location we were at,” he confirmed.

“So I dispatched three of my strongest, stealthiest, speediest members to that location to rescue you from said clifftop.”

ROSS: “Could you give me the dimensions of the clifftop?”

GRAHAM BANKS: “It was approximately 280 metres above sea level at its highest point, and about 279.5 at its lowest point.”

ROSS: “So, half a metre?”

GRAHAM BANKS: “Approximately.”

Sly took the liberty of drafting retractions for Ross to read on air.

Press PLAY below to hear Sly’s segment + Ross reading the retractions

Sly rescued after driving car ‘effectively over a cliff’

News
News
