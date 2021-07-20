3AW
Ed Curnow puts pre-season tale to bed in funny fashion!

1 hour ago
Article image for Ed Curnow puts pre-season tale to bed in funny fashion!

Carlton midfielder Ed Curnow has put a pre-season tale to bed in funny fashion on 3AW.

Curnow was asked whether he’d actually had a ‘crack’ at his younger brother Charlie for putting a few short steps during a time trial run in Charlie’s first pre-season with the Blues.

The story goes Charlie didn’t want to “win” the trial in his first run with the club and Ed wasn’t happy with him.

“There’s no truth at all,” Curnow said emphatically on 3AW.

“He’d never beat me in a time trial!”

There was plenty else to discuss on Sportsday, including Sam Walsh’s meteoric rise and the club’s form since a review was announced.

Ed’s playing his 200th game for the Blues this week.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview!

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

