Eddie Betts explains the story behind THAT moment with Sydney Stack

Eddie Betts says his embrace with Sydney Stack after a brilliant goal in the dying moments of Thursday night’s clash between the Crows and Tigers was simply him having the last laugh.

“We were going at it the whole game,” Betts told 3AW Football.

“Sydney Stack is a great young player – he’s aggressive and he doesn’t give you a chance and keeps pushing you.

“All game he kept saying – ‘no special goals tonight, brother’.

“I had the ball in that pocket, early in that quarter and tried for a left-foot snap and Sydney smothered it and he came back up to me and said ‘no special goals, brother’.

“I said mate, trust me trust me I’m gonna get one.”

And when he did?

“I said – told ya, brother.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview on 3AW