3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Eddie McGuire: ‘I got it wrong’

3 hours ago
3aw news
Football Featured
Article image for Eddie McGuire: ‘I got it wrong’

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire admits he “got it wrong” by declaring Monday a “proud day” for the club.

McGuire has come under intense scrutiny for using the term when fronting a press conference addressing a damning report that revealed a culture of “systemic racism” at Collingwood.

He opened the club’s annual general meeting by addressing the controversy.

“I got it wrong. I said it was a proud day for Collingwood, and I shouldn’t have,” McGuire told members, sponsors and fans on Tuesday night.

Click PLAY to hear more from Eddie McGuire

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

3aw news
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332