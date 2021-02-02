Eddie McGuire: ‘I got it wrong’
Collingwood president Eddie McGuire admits he “got it wrong” by declaring Monday a “proud day” for the club.
McGuire has come under intense scrutiny for using the term when fronting a press conference addressing a damning report that revealed a culture of “systemic racism” at Collingwood.
He opened the club’s annual general meeting by addressing the controversy.
“I got it wrong. I said it was a proud day for Collingwood, and I shouldn’t have,” McGuire told members, sponsors and fans on Tuesday night.
Click PLAY to hear more from Eddie McGuire
(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)