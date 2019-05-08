Egg girl’s boss launches investigation amid calls to sack her

The international clothing business that employs the woman who threw an egg at Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday has launched an investigation.

Cotton On, whose brand was emblazoned around Amber Holt’s neck via a work lanyard yesterday, has confirmed to 3AW they are looking into the Wodonga woman’s actions.

That comes as amid calls for Ms Holt, who has been charged over the incident, to be sacked.

“She’s splashed around a number of newspapers this morning with … a lanyard around her neck that I assume is her employer.

“That employer should sack her.

“You just can’t go around assaulting politicians, let alone the Prime Minister.

“One of the great privileges of living in this country is the fact that our prime ministers are so accessible; I mean, if they charged for selfies there wouldn’t be a national debt.

“But self-serving, publicity-seeking no-hopers like the one we saw in Albury yesterday threaten to ruin it for everything.”

– Tony Jones, 3AW Mornings

In response, Cotton On issued the following statement:

The Cotton On Group is disappointed to hear about yesterday’s incident involving one of our team members.

While individuals are entitled to hold their own opinions we do not condone this behaviour and it does not align with our company values.

This is now a matter for New South Wales Police however the Group has launched an internal investigation.