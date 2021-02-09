3AW
Elderly man left to fend for himself as calls for help go unanswered

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Elderly man left to fend for himself as calls for help go unanswered

An 81-year-old man has been left to fend for himself after making three calls to Triple Zero following an attempted home invasion at Lalor.

And his family is furious about it.

Christine told Neil Mitchell her dad had just gone to bed on Monday night when he heard loud banging on his front door.

He quickly discovered there were people trying to force their way inside.

The group fled after the man started yelling at them, but he was obviously left extremely shaken.

He called Triple Zero and was told there’d be police at his house shortly.

They never arrived.

He made two follow up calls and was eventually told police would “be there in the morning”.

He put a chair behind his busted front door and went back to bed.

Christine rang her father this morning because it is one year, to the day, since her mother died.

“I rang him to ask him how he was feeling,” she told Neil Mitchell.

He then told her what had happened.

“What if they’d got in?” Christine said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
