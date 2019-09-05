ELIMINATION FINAL! West Coast Eagles v Essendon

It’s been a fast-past and fiery start to September!

The Eagles have been dominate with a classy front line of small forwards, Liam Ryan and Jamie Cripps.

Three quick end-to-end goals in the opening minutes of the second term sent Essendon shaking, but as the term progressed the fight was present.

Essendon capitalised and took two late goals through Fantasia and Saad to close the margin to 30 points into the main break.

================

Week one of September is officially here and it all kicks off in Perth with the reigning premiers hosting the Dons.

Essendon may have only just limped over the line into finals, but West Coast have suffered a recent ego hit when Hawthorn gave them a final round flogging.

But, the Bombers could succumb to the September pressure as the club is yet to win final since September 4, 2004.

That’s 15 years and one day, or 5479 days.

Coaching legend Leigh Matthews isn’t convinced tonight will be their night either.

“The way Essendon play I fancy, but the Eagles will do it better,” said the great Matthews.

Nic Nat will make his return to the Eagles tonight after sitting out since round 17 and John Worsfold has made it clear Bellchambers will be his match.

If the Bombers are able to move the ball quickly into a forward line, Jake Stringer, Orazio Fantasia and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti have the power to make an impact.

Be listening from 6pm to hear the best in the business as 3AW Football kick off week one of September!

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball