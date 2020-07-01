‘Embarrassed’ Collingwood gun facing lengthy suspension

Collingwood gun Steele Sidebottom is facing a lengthy suspension following multiple breaches of the AFL’s strict COVID-19 rules.

The star midfielder broke the rules after returning to Melbourne on Saturday following the club’s loss to GWS.

He caught an Uber, visited injured teammate Jeremy Howe, before spending the night at the house of former teammate Daniel Wells.

All three things aren’t allowed under the league’s strict return to play policy.

3AW understands the Pies are disputing the alleged breach involving the visit to Howe, claiming no rules were broken in that instance.

Sidebottom was given a lift home on Sunday morning by police, with reports his phone ran out of battery.

Sidebottom is not facing any police charges, nor is he being investigated.

Pies coach Nathan Buckley said Sidebottom was “quite embarrassed” by what had unfolded and remorseful for his actions.

Buckley said it was not a “pattern” of behaviour from the club’s vice-captain.

Lynden Dunn, who is also being investigated over an alleged breach of the rules by catching the Uber with Sidebottom, has since returned two negative COVID-19 tests.

Sidebottom has also returned a negative result but is yet to return to the club.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)