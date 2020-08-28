Emergency COVID-19 rules: What you are allowed to do if you’re affected by storm damage

The Department of Health and Human Services has released a list of frequently asked questions on what Victorians affected by storm damage overnight may and may not do under Stage 4 restrictions.

If your house is unsafe, you may leave.

Hotels, caravan parks and other accommodation services will remain open, and you may stay at them if your home is unsafe. Alternatively, you may stay with family members, but this is not recommended due to the risk of spreading COVID-19..

If a friend or family member needs help with repairs, you may travel to assist them, but should maintain social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

If your power is out and you are in an area affected by Melbourne’s water warning, you may leave home to buy water.