Emotional Prince Charles posts heartfelt message to Australia

Prince Charles has posted a heartfelt video message to Australians impacted by devastating bushfires.

The Prince of Wales said he and wife Camilla are “in despair” watching the “appalling horror” of the fire crisis.

He paid tribute to those who have lost their homes and lives, and appeared particularly shocked by the toll to wildlife.

“I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are so I know, at the end of the day, despite all of this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through,” Prince Charles said.

“All I can say is we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way.

“I’m very proud to know you all.”

Click PLAY to watch it