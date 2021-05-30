3AW
Epidemiologist says Victoria’s lockdown should be extended by another week

1 hour ago
Article image for Epidemiologist says Victoria’s lockdown should be extended by another week

An epidemiologist and member of the World Health Organization Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel says Victoria’s seven-day lockdown isn’t long enough.

Professor Epidemiology at the University of New South Wales, Mary-Louise McLaws, says “from an elimination perspective” the lockdown should be extended.

“We always expect, in small clusters, to have at least 14-days or twice an average incubation period of zeros to ensure you’ve flushed out every possible case,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I would have wanted another week.”

Professor McLaws says the aged care worker who has tested positive is “the most concerning part” of this outbreak so far.

“Sadly, I would expect at least another case or two because these residential carers have multiple people they care for … and you can’t keep your distance when you’re caring for people,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more of Professor McLaws’s view on Victoria’s outbreak

 

