Essendon accused of ‘insulting’ its own fans with team selection

It may be a minor thing, but it’s got the Sportsday hosts ticked off.

Gerard Healy and Dwayne Russell say Essendon has “insulted” its own fan base by naming star defender Michael Hurley on the bench this week.

“Why would they insult the listening public and Essendon fans by saying Hurley is going to start on the bench?” Healy said on Sportsday.

Richmond great Matthew Richardson said it was a modern trend that annoyed a lot of people who read the teams in the paper.

“Let’s be honest, he’s not starting there with GWS’s forward line,” he said.

