Essendon confirms Matthew Lloyd’s injury mail

Orazio Fantasia’s season looks all but over, with Essendon confirming Matthew Lloyd’s mail on Friday that he’d suffered yet another calf strain.

Lloyd wonders whether Fantasia will play for the Bombers again.

“Who knows where he stands, he looked for a trade last year and it didn’t happen,” Lloyd said on Friday night.

The Bombers said Fantasia was likely to miss up to six weeks after he re-injured his calf at training.

(Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)