3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Essendon defender has ‘fight ahead of him’ following hospital stint

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Essendon defender has ‘fight ahead of him’ following hospital stint

Essendon defender Michael Hurley is unlikely to play for the Bombers any time soon, with new footy boss Josh Mahoney conceding the veteran defender has a “bit of a fight” on his hands to recover from an infection.

Hurley was spotted on crutches and looking gaunt at the club’s practice hit-out against Carlton on Thursday.

“Being bedridden now for three or four weeks certainly pushes him back … he’s struggling to get around, he’s on crutches and he’s lost quite a bit of weight,” Mahoney told 3AW.

“It was a good spirit lifter for the guys to see him at the game, he was desperate to come because he just wants to be involved, which is part of the character I’ve seen already in Hurls.

“He’s got a bit of a fight ahead of him, the main thing is just getting him back to being healthy and then we can worry about building him up to play games of footy again.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture: Twitter / @AliciaMuling9

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332