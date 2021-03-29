Essendon loses three key players to injury
Winless Essendon has been dealt three key injury blows.
Dylan Shiel, Sam Draper and Jye Caldwell will all miss extended periods due to injury.
Shiel will undergo a knee arthroscopy after scans confirmed meniscal damage in his knee.
Draper is expected to miss a couple of months with a syndesmosis injury.
Caldwell is expected to miss at least six weeks with a serious hamstring strain.
The Bombers take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)