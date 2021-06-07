Essendon midfielder Andrew McGrath set for lengthy stint on sidelines

Essendon midfielder Andrew McGrath will be sidelined for at least the next two months.

The Bombers revealed on Monday scans had confirmed he’d suffered a grade two posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in Saturday night’s loss to Richmond at Optus Stadium.

The injury saw him subbed out of the match.

Essendon footy boss Josh Mahoney said the injury would likely see the co-vice captain sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.

“We are really disappointed for Andy who was putting together a consistent season to date as part of our midfield group,” Mahoney said.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)