Essendon midfielder Dylan Shiel is unlikely to play again this year.

The Bomber star has had surgery on his knee.

The club said he’d miss four months, making a return in 2021 highly unlikely.

It said the decision was made with a long-term view to Shiel’s career.

In better news for the Bombers, captain Dyson Heppell has been rated a “likely” chance of returning to the field this week against Sydney.

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)