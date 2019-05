Joe Daniher won’t play again this year.

In a monster blow for Essendon, the star forward has been ruled out for the year with groin soreness.

He’s going to have surgery.

The Bombers said the decision had been made with the 25-year-old’s long-term health in mind.

It’s been a rough week for the club, with reigning best and fairest winner Devon Smith also ruled out for the rest of the year.

He’s having knee surgery.