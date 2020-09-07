Essendon under the microscope following ‘unacceptable’ effort

Matthew Lloyd says the excuses have to stop at Essendon.

The frustrated club great vented about the state of the Bombers on Sportsday on Monday.

Essendon chief Xavier Campbell spoke with Gerard Healy and Sam McClure earlier in the day.

He said the club’s first half on Sunday was “unacceptable” but remained confident was “building” and heading in the right direction.

Matthew Lloyd shared his thoughts on the chat after.

“I heard a lot of words,” he said.

“I need to see action now.”

