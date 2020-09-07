3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Essendon under the microscope following ‘..

Essendon under the microscope following ‘unacceptable’ effort

10 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd says the excuses have to stop at Essendon.

The frustrated club great vented about the state of the Bombers on Sportsday on Monday.

Essendon chief Xavier Campbell spoke with Gerard Healy and Sam McClure earlier in the day.

He said the club’s first half on Sunday was “unacceptable” but remained confident was “building” and heading in the right direction.

Matthew Lloyd shared his thoughts on the chat after.

“I heard a lot of words,” he said.

“I need to see action now.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332